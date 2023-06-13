Businessman George Goh ‘confident’ of meeting criteria to run for President in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Potential presidential candidate George Goh said on Tuesday (Jun 13) he is confident of qualifying to run in the upcoming Presidential Election.

Mr Goh, who was speaking to the media after collecting eligibility forms from the Elections Department (ELD), announced his intention to run in the presidential election on Monday.

He said that he had put together a team of professionals to determine his eligibility, and that he will submit the number of companies he has founded and incorporated “in due course”.

“I am confident I will meet the criteria,” he said.

The 63-year-old presidential hopeful is the chairman of Ossia International, a Singapore Exchange (SGX)-listed investment holding company with a market capitalisation of about S$45 million (US$33 million) as of Tuesday.

Mr Goh said that after 41 years in business, he had grown his companies to a combined value of S$3.15 billion “over the years”, from just S$5,000.

“When I started, I don't have anything but this land give me a lot … I must thank all Singaporeans (who) supported me over the years,” he said.