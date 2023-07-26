Tharman formally launches bid to be Singapore's 'President for a new era'

SINGAPORE: Singapore's former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Wednesday (Jul 26) said he intended to be "a President for a new era" as he officially launched his campaign for the office.

“I stepped into this race because I feel very strongly in the need to evolve Singapore's culture, some of our norms and the way we go about working with each other so that we remain a shining spot in the world,” said Mr Tharman at a press conference at the York Hotel.

The official launch comes more than a month after Mr Tharman first announced his intention to run for President. On Jun 8, he informed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that he was putting himself forward as a candidate, and in doing so leaving politics and the People’s Action Party.

Accompanied by his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi on Wednesday, Mr Tharman outlined challenges facing Singapore both globally and domestically and emphasised that the nation's real challenge was to avoid becoming a divided society.

"If I'm fortunate enough to be elected as President, I pledge to bring my full experience and capabilities on the ground nationally and internationally, to serve as your President for this new and more challenging era."

Mr Tharman said his 22 years in politics had given him ample experience in unifying people, an important role for the President.

"When we talk about being a unifying figure, I do not say this rhetorically or just as an aspiration but I speak from a real track record," he said.

"That includes the track record of respecting different views, including different political leanings and constantly trying to find common ground."

Mr Tharman stepped down in early July as Senior Minister and Co-ordinating Minister for Social Policies and Member of Parliament for Jurong, as well as from all his government positions.

The 66-year-old was an economist and civil servant, mainly at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, before joining politics in 2001. He has served as Minister for Education and Finance, and was Deputy Prime Minister from 2011 to 2019.

He has also held prominent posts at international organisations including the International Monetary Fund, World Economic Forum and the United Nations.

Mr Tharman said he would also fulfil other responsibilities of the presidency such as safeguarding the reserves, citing his experience in government and politics over the years.

But he said that more importantly, he would bring a "more basic orientation" of integrity and independence of mind, which he has been known for.

While he will no longer be in Cabinet, he will be the same person, he said.

"I don't have to change my colours like a chameleon. I'm the same person with the same integrity and same independence of mind, and that remains critical for the role of the President," he said.

Out of the three prospective candidates who have publicly announced their intention to run, Mr Tharman is the only one who unequivocally clears the bar to run in the election.