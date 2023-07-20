Commentary: What could happen if Singapore’s Presidential Election is a three-cornered fight?

SINGAPORE: The date for Singapore’s Presidential Election hasn’t yet been set, but hustings are already starting to take shape. On Wednesday (Jul 19), former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song confirmed his intention to run for the elected presidency.

Mr Ng is the third presidential hopeful - former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and businessman George Goh having already thrown their hats into the ring.

Considering the president’s custodial powers over the use of reserves, Mr Ng cited more than 40 years of public sector experience, mostly in reserves-related roles in Singapore’s central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and sovereign wealth fund GIC.

“I’m independent,” he said after collecting his eligibility forms, stressing that he had never been a member of any political party.

Whether he qualifies as a candidate is another matter. Mr Ng’s GIC role is not in the list of public service roles laid out in the eligibility criteria, and he will need to be assessed under the deliberative track. Harvey Norman Ossia founder Mr Goh’s eligibility is also still unclear.

But assuming they will be cleared to run, the Presidential Election may see a three-cornered fight. What does Mr Ng’s entrance portend for Mr Tharman, who is already tipped to be the hot favourite, and Mr Goh, who is positioning himself as the private sector challenger?

SPLIT THE VOTE IN THREE-CORNERED FIGHT?

It may be useful to cast our eyes back to the two contested presidential elections in Singapore’s history.