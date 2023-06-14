Will George Goh qualify to run for President? It's a matter of discretion, say lawyers

SINGAPORE: How might businessman George Goh still qualify to run for President in Singapore, if he does not meet the requirement of having been chief executive of a company with at least S$500 million in shareholders' equity?

Constitutional lawyers say that it will likely come down to the discretion of the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC), as it is unclear whether Mr Goh will automatically qualify as a candidate.

Questions over Mr Goh's eligibility have emerged since the serial entrepreneur, who brought Harvey Norman to Asia, announced on Monday (Jun 12) that he intends to stand for election.

Mr Goh was the second person to put himself in the potential running, after Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mr Goh said he was confident of meeting the criteria, and that he had put together a team of professionals to help determine his eligibility.

The 63-year-old is group executive chairman of Ossia International, a Singapore Exchange (SGX)-listed investment holding company with a market capitalisation of about S$45 million (US$33 million) as of Wednesday.

His website states that he has "owned seven listed companies across Singapore, UK and Australia with a collective market capitalisation of S$3.15 billion".