Commentary: Too early to assume Presidential Election will be contested

SINGAPORE: The process for Singapore’s sixth presidential election formally kicked off on Tuesday (Jun 13), with the opening of applications for the Certificate of Eligibility and submission of community declarations.

With Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and businessman George Goh indicating their intent to run, there is the tantalising prospect of voters heading to the polls later this year.

Much has been said about Mr Tharman’s stature potentially deterring others from standing against him and how yet another uncontested election might erode the credibility of the elected presidency. On his part, Mr Tharman said on Sunday that having to contest the election was “important for (him)”.

It is precisely given his ties to the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), notwithstanding his credentials, that Mr Tharman’s presidential bid could inspire hopefuls, especially from the private sector, who believe that they are equal to the task of being president.

In particular, those who seek to portray themselves as the non-establishment option, as Mr Goh has, will be looking to appeal to some voters who prefer a president who is not closely allied with the PAP government and may be prepared to give these hopefuls a closer and more careful look.

Assuming the Writ of Election is issued in the latter half of August for a September election, there may be other presidential hopefuls coming forward in the weeks between now and then.