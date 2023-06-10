Commentary: There can never be an overqualified President for Singapore

SINGAPORE: Much has been said and written about Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s experience and personal qualities since he declared on Thursday (Jun 8) his intention to contest in the sixth presidential election, which is generally expected to be held in September.

Some online reactions since then have centred around whether someone of Mr Tharman’s calibre is “overqualified” for the office, a waste of his talents.

They point to his long political career in roles such as Minister of Finance, Deputy Prime Minister, and until his upcoming resignation on Jul 7, Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, Senior Minister, and other roles such as chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and deputy chairman of GIC.

His economic prowess is also internationally recognised, having become the first Asian chair of the International Monetary and Financial Committee under the International Monetary Fund from 2011 to 2014, and as the current chair of the Group of Thirty, an independent global council of economic and financial leaders.

In the weeks ahead, we cannot exclude that other hopefuls, with similarly strong credentials, will step forward and indicate their interest in contesting the presidential election.

The view that such talents are wasted as a ceremonial figurehead probably stems from a lack of proper understanding of the presidency, the demands of the office, and its vital role in our system of government and governance.