Tan Kin Lian aims to 'influence government policies' if elected as President, analysts stress role's limitations
“That is not the role of the President. They do not guide policies, to begin with. That’s the role of the government of today," says one political observer.
SINGAPORE: Presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian said on Thursday (Aug 3) he will "work collaboratively" with the government and "influence" policies if elected – including using the President's veto powers to "ensure that government policies align with my vision and goals".
But analysts CNA spoke to stressed that Singapore’s President does not shape policies, and has limited influence on policymaking.
Mr Tan’s aim is unrealistic and misleading, said political analyst at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Felix Tan.
“That is not the role of the President. They do not guide policies, to begin with. That’s the role of the government of today.”
In a media release on Thursday, the former NTUC Income chief said he does not intend to be an adversary to the government.
“Instead, I plan to collaborate with them, engage in discussions and meetings with government ministers and share my insights and proposals for alternative approaches,” he said.
"By establishing a positive and constructive relationship, I can influence their decision-making processes."
Senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore Mustafa Izzuddin also emphasised that the President “does not make or shape policy”.
“Perhaps what he may be elucidating is that he wants to be a more outspoken and activist President but still have a constructive rather than disruptive working relationship with the government,” he added.
"COLLABORATE" WITH GOVERNMENT
On Jul 30, Mr Tan said he had submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility for the 2023 Presidential Election. He said he did so through a proxy.
He also said he will wait for the decision of the Presidential Election Committee on the final slate of approved candidates before deciding whether to submit his nomination papers.
A former People’s Action Party (PAP) member, Mr Tan said he wants to work with the government to find alternative solutions to bring down the cost of living, ensure affordable housing and secure stable jobs.
“I will adopt a positive, constructive and open-minded approach and will suggest to the ministers to try out the new approaches on a small scale before fully adopting them,” he added.
Analysts CNA spoke to highlighted that the President has custodial powers but does not have executive powers. That means they can veto or block government actions in specified areas, but they have no role to advance their own policy agenda.
The elected President must also consult the Council of Presidential Advisers when exercising their veto powers in connection with Singapore's reserves or the appointment of key office holders.
If the President and the council disagree, the matter is referred to parliament to decide based on a simple majority, said Associate Professor Chong Ja Ian of the National University of Singapore (NUS).
But Mr Tan said on Thursday that while these veto powers are limited, "they can be used to ensure that government policies align with my vision and goals".
NTU's Dr Felix Tan said this would set a “very dangerous precedent”.
“To say that he can use his veto power would then demonstrate that he is going to be rather antagonistic to some, if not most of the government policies,” he added, describing Mr Tan’s take as “frivolous” and a “populist sentiment”.
“And in that sense, I think we are going to face a political crisis in which the President will have, every now and then, legal powers over the government. And that doesn’t make sense because then we have a government that can’t run the country properly and adequately.”
From Mr Tan’s statement, he seems “idealistic and unrealistic”, he added.
“And he has very little knowledge of what the role is capable of doing, and … it’s very scary to see that someone of his calibre might even qualify to run,” the NTU analyst said.
The President’s veto powers are stated in Singapore’s Constitution, so it is clear what they can or cannot do, said Dr Mustafa.
“The bottom line is that the president cannot act like a politician and become a power centre functioning separately from the government.”
Assoc Prof Chong said the Constitution provides for the removal of the President if they intentionally violate it, but this could “appear excessive” depending on what they did.
In announcing his goals, the presidential hopeful may be trying to garner support from a “disgruntled group” of Singaporeans, said NTU’s Dr Tan.
“What I would advise Singaporeans to do is that they need to be discerning. If Tan Kin Lian qualifies to run in the Presidential Election, then I think Singaporeans need to be discerning enough to know what they’re in for and who they’re voting for.”
Mr Tan is trying to appeal to voters who prefer “greater independence of the presidency” to provide more overside over the executive branch of government, said NUS’ Dr Chong.
“Mr Tan will, however, need to appeal to more than those who voted for him in 2011. That said, by laying out his ideas, Mr Tan may be encouraging further public discussion about the role and office of the president,” he added.
Besides Mr Tan, former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, businessman George Goh and former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song have thrown their hat into the ring for the upcoming Presidential Election.
WHO IS TAN KIN LIAN?
Mr Tan became chief executive officer of NTUC Income in 1977, holding the position for 30 years until he left in 2007.
After he left NTUC Income, he started a business in computer software and has also travelled regularly to provide insurance consultancy in Indonesia.
He was a member of the PAP from the 1970s to 2008. In 1979, he became chairman of the Marine Parade Community Centre.
Mr Tan contested the 2011 Presidential Election but came in last of the four candidates, securing 4.91 per cent of the more than 2.27 million votes.
He lost his deposit of S$48,000 (US$35,700) for failing to garner more than one-eighth of the total number of votes polled in the election.