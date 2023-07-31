Former candidate Tan Kin Lian applies for eligibility certificate for 2023 Presidential Election

SINGAPORE: Former Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian announced on Sunday (Jul 30) that he had submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility for the 2023 Presidential Election.

In a media release, Mr Tan, 75, said he submitted the application on Jul 11 through a proxy.

"I did not collect the form from the election department because I was able to download the form earlier from the website of the election department," he said, adding that he had earlier submitted his community declaration.

The former chief of NTUC Income came in last of four candidates at the 2011 Presidential Election, securing 4.91 per cent of the more than 2.2 million votes.

Among the four potential 2023 Presidential candidates, Mr Tan said he believes that former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and himself "meet the full requirements as set out in the constitution".

"I am not sure if the other two potential candidates, Mr George Goh and Mr Ng Kok Song, meet the full requirements. However, I am aware that the Presidential Election Committee has the power to grant waiver for some of the shortfalls," he added.

Mr Tan also said that he will wait for the decision of the Presidential Election Committee on the final slate of approved candidates before deciding on submitting the nomination paper.