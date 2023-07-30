Let Presidential Elections Committee do their job, don't put pressure on them: George Goh

SINGAPORE: The public should let the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) do its job of evaluating prospective candidates, and not put pressure on them, presidential hopeful George Goh said on Sunday (July 30).

He was elaborating on questions posed to him earlier in the week about the coming Presidential Election potentially being a two-horse race between former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and ex-GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song.

"We have to let them (the PEC) fairly assess the situation of the candidates," Mr Goh said to the media during a visit to Haig Road Market and Food Centre on Sunday.

"We should not have outside forces influence them."

The PEC consists of six members, including the chairman of the Public Service Commission.