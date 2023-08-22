Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

I want to give Singaporeans a chance to vote for a 'truly independent' president: Tan Kin Lian
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

I want to give Singaporeans a chance to vote for a 'truly independent' president: Tan Kin Lian

Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian says that if elected, he will carry out his duties as set out in the Constitution "diligently, honestly and to the best of my ability".

I want to give Singaporeans a chance to vote for a 'truly independent' president: Tan Kin Lian

Tan Kin Lian addressing supporters after being formally nominated as a presidential candidate on Aug 22, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
22 Aug 2023 01:24PM (Updated: 22 Aug 2023 01:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian on Tuesday (Aug 22) said he wants to give Singaporeans a chance to vote for a president “truly independent” of the government.

In a speech to supporters after being formally nominated as a candidate, Mr Tan said that if elected, he would carry out his duties as set out in the Constitution "diligently, honestly and to the best of my ability".

“These duties are to safeguard the reserves and uphold the integrity of the public service,” he added.

“I ask for your support so that I can do my best for the people.”

Former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will also contest the upcoming election.

Singaporeans will go to the polls on Sep 1, which has been declared a public holiday.

Also read:

Source: CNA/cy

Related Topics

Presidential Election 2023 Tan Kin Lian

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.