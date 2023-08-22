Live: Singapore presidential hopefuls to file papers on Nomination Day

SINGAPORE: Three presidential hopefuls are expected to be formally nominated as candidates on Tuesday (Aug 22) for an electoral contest for the highest office in Singapore.

Former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian and former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam have already been deemed constitutionally eligible to run for President.

Between 11am and 12pm on Nomination Day on Tuesday, they will need to hand in the relevant documents at the People's Association headquarters at King George's Avenue.

If only one of them is nominated, he will be declared President. If multiple candidates are put forth, Singaporeans will go to the polls on Sep 1, which will be declared a public holiday.

Follow along for live updates: