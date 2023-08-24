Tharman Shanmugaratnam: The student activist who wants to bring his 'practical idealism' to the presidency

Given that the President does not shape policy, how does Mr Tharman envision his role?

Speaking of his long and close relationship with Mr Wong, he said: “I have confidence that I'll be able to have a relationship of trust with him where I can provide advice independently, and I think we will both take each other seriously.”

He added that as his conversations with Mr Wong will take place privately, it does not impinge on the fundamental role of the President as independent of the government.

He also hopes to be the country’s “voice of reason” internationally. Mr Tharman has held key positions or led committees at international organisations including the World Economic Forum, the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the United Nations, the Global Commission on the Economics of Water and more.

"I come ready with a set of relationships and with some standing that can help Singapore never be regarded as too small, always be taken seriously. Particularly with the new Prime Minister and leadership having to spend a lot of time on domestic challenges. I think that international role will be particularly useful," he said.

SPEAKING THE SAME LANGUAGE

While Mr Tharman is known for his intellect and policymaking experience, he emphasised that his time on the ground was the best part of his years in politics.

While many Singaporeans think of him as a former Deputy Prime Minister, Senior Minister or Finance Minister – positions he held in his long political career – residents of Jurong have seen a different side of him.

"The bulk of my time ... has been on the ground – interacting with people, getting to know them, sharing their joys, their frustrations – and that's been the most important part of my life in the last 22 plus years," he said.

Right after the quip about speaking the same language, Mr Tharman answered a question about what his style will be if elected President.

"I'm not going to change my style ... I'm always just listening to people and just trying to feel what they feel ... that can only be done through very personal interactions."

He would not have been as effective as a policymaker without all that ground engagement, he reflected.

"It's not a different part of the brain ... You're the same person, but you're playing different roles, and it is such a privilege to play those different roles, and find that actually they fit together. I would not have been as effective as a national policymaker if I was not on the ground, a lot of the time."

Mr Tharman’s experience in policymaking and politics has also led some to say that he is “overqualified” for the role of President, but he disagrees.

“All the experience that I've built up in government, in politics on the ground and internationally is going to be absolutely useful,” he said.

“This is not just going to be a ceremonial responsibility, it's going to be an active responsibility, domestically, supporting initiatives on the ground.”

But having resigned from all his political appointments and from the PAP, what does he intend to do after the vote on Sep 1 if he loses?

“I’ll cross that bridge when I get to it. I've never planned my life all these years. One thing for sure – I'm not going back to government or politics.”

This is the second in CNA's series of interviews with each of the candidates running in Singapore's Presidential Election. The interview with Ng Kok Song was published on Aug 23 and the interview with Tan Kin Lian will be published on Aug 25.