Tan Kin Lian: From leaving school and supporting his family to representing 'ordinary people'

SINGAPORE: When Mr Tan Kin Lian left school after Secondary 4 in 1965, it was a decision he made out of necessity.

His father had lost his job, and Mr Tan wanted to step up and help support his family.

“My classmates were very surprised (about) why I came out to work. Even the principal (who was) a very kind man, called me and said: ‘Kin Lian, if you have financial hardship, we can give you a bursary so that we can pay your school fees,’” recalled Mr Tan, who said he was one of Raffles Institution's top students.

“But a bursary was not enough because my family needed a monthly income.”

Born into a poor family with six children, Mr Tan lived in various rental homes when he was young. His family moved seven or eight times before eventually buying an HDB flat in Marine Parade.

“We didn't have too many things to move around so we got a lorry and put in a few chairs and cupboards ... Not too difficult, so it was quite a good adventure," said Mr Tan in an interview with CNA at his home earlier this month.

"I'm very familiar with many parts of Singapore because I moved from place to place."