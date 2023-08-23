Ng Kok Song: The boy from a fishing village who wants to be a 'politically independent' President

SINGAPORE: When he was growing up, the only ambition that Mr Ng Kok Song had was to find a job and earn enough money to lift his family out of poverty.

Life in the fishing village of Kangkar – where Sengkang is today – was a constant financial struggle, with his father’s income as a fish auctioneer hardly enough to feed the big family of 11 children living in a mud-floored attap house. His mother, a housewife, sometimes had to borrow from neighbours.

One moment etched in his memory was when his mother returned home in tears one day and told him that no one could lend them any money to buy his schoolbooks. Mr Ng was 12.

“Then and there I resolved and said, I do not want to see my mother cry again. I will try to study hard, to get a good job so that … we don’t have to borrow money again,” Mr Ng, now 75, told CNA in an interview earlier this month.

His idea of a good job back then was to become a clerk. He was doing reasonably well in school but as a “precaution”, he decided to take up typing and shorthand classes.

“That was what I thought I had to do in order to get a white-collar job (and) earn money,” he said with a chuckle.

But Mr Ng did not get to put his typing and shorthand skills to use.

He received the Public Service Commission scholarship to study physics at the University of Singapore.

Upon graduation, he joined the public service and embarked on a 45-year-long career in managing public funds – from the Finance Ministry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to sovereign wealth fund GIC, where he played a key role in the investment of Singapore’s foreign reserves as chief investment officer.

After retirement in 2013, Mr Ng started his own investment firm.

Now he has a new identity – a candidate in Singapore’s upcoming Presidential Election.