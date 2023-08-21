Ng Kok Song announces list of assentors, including former presidential hopeful Mohamed Salleh Marican

SINGAPORE: Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song on Monday (Aug 21) revealed his proposer, seconder and list of assentors on the eve of Nomination Day.

His eight assentors include businessman Mohamed Salleh Marican, who applied to contest in the 2017 Presidential Election but did not qualify to run.

Mr Salleh is the founder and CEO of mainboard-listed Second Chance Properties, which started out as a clothing retail business.

Presidential hopefuls must fill in the names of a proposer, a seconder and four to eight assentors on their nomination papers.

Mr Ng’s proposer is Mr Quah Wee Ghee, who used to be GIC’s president of public markets. Mr Ng and Mr Quah are co-founders of Avanda, an investment management firm.

His seconder is Dr Carol Tan, a geriatrician with The Good Life Medical Center.

His eight assentors are: