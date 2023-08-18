Tharman looks forward to presidential contest, encourages all candidates to make 'positive case'

SINGAPORE: Former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said he is looking forward to the contest in the upcoming Presidential Election and hopes it will be a dignified race in keeping with the dignity of the office of the head of state.

Mr Tharman is one of three presidential hopefuls who qualified to run in the election, which is scheduled to take place on Sep 1.

Apart from Mr Tharman, former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian also received certificates of eligibility.

"I hope it's a dignified contest in keeping with the dignity of the office itself," Mr Tharman said on Friday (Aug 18) after the Elections Department announced the list of people who qualified as candidates.

"I encourage all the candidates to make a positive case for themselves because they each bring something that's of value to Singapore and I'm looking forward very much to it."

Mr Tharman, 66, was speaking to the media ahead of the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore Charity Dinner at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, where he was scheduled to speak as a guest of honour.

He said he was "very sorry" that businessman George Goh did not qualify to run in the Presidential Election.

Mr Goh, the founder of Harvey Norman Ossia, told reporters earlier on Friday that the Presidential Elections Committee had taken a "very narrow interpretation of the requirements without explaining the rationale behind its decision".