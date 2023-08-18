George Goh says Presidential Elections Committee took 'very narrow interpretation' of requirements in rejecting his application

HOPES MORE PRIVATE SECTOR CANDIDATES WILL RUN

Mr Goh on Friday again stressed that he had been the only contender who was "very independent".

He was responding to presidential hopeful Mr Tan's remarks earlier on Friday that he will likely get "majority of those votes of people who want an independent president" now that Mr Goh is no longer in the running.

Over the past week, the two appeared to have crossed swords. Mr Tan said in the event that both of them qualify as candidates, he would speak to Mr Goh to decide who should step down and support the other "non-establishment" candidate. But Mr Goh clarified that they don't have an agreement.

Since Mr Goh announced his intention to run for the presidency, he has consistently pointed to his lack of political ties as an advantage. He has previously described an "independent" candidate as one who is not from any political party, not on the board of any government-linked company, and not involved in Citizens’ Consultative Committees.

“I’m not sure the other three candidates can stand and say they’re very independent. You must prove yourself you’re really independent. If you’re not independent (and) you say you’re independent, it’s very sad right?" he said on Friday.

"You must be very clear. You cannot be in the same party or same policymaker. You cannot be in the same box. If you’re in the box and jump out and say you’re independent tomorrow, cannot. That is not correct. So I hope maybe they can rephrase themselves; change another ... tactic to win the elections.”

Mr Goh said that "they know if I go into the Istana ... I'm going to look at the thing differently" but declined to specify who he was referring to. "This is why the result is like that.”

The 63-year-old entrepreneur added that he doesn't think his failure to qualify for the Presidential Election will put off future presidential hopefuls from the private sector, and encouraged more entrepreneurs to come forward during the next election.

"I think more private sector people will come forward. They have seen what George has done and ... (say) I believe (it's) possible, I can run the campaign as good as George. I would like to encourage the private sector don't give up the (Certificate of Eligibility)," he said.

"If we don't stand up, you must think about your children ... The independent candidate, please come forward stronger, don't show our weakness. If we show our weakness, that means our democracy (has) failed."