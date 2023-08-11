Singapore Presidential Election to be held on Sep 1, Nomination Day on Aug 22

Applications to run in the Presidential Election opened on Jun 13.



To be nominated as a candidate, the person must deliver his nomination paper, along with the Certificate of Eligibility, the Community Certificate and the Political Donation Certificate.

Applications for the Certificate of Eligibility and the Community Certificate will close on Aug 17.

Each candidate must pay a deposit of S$40,500. This can be done before Nomination Day.

Nomination proceedings will take place at the People's Association auditorium at King George's Avenue between 11am and 12pm on Aug 22.

The returning officer is Mr Tan Meng Dui, chief executive officer of the Housing and Development Board.

If there is a contest, Polling Day on Sep 1 will be a public holiday.