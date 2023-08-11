Presidential Election: Teachers' Day school holiday pushed back due to Polling Day; N-Level exams rescheduled

SINGAPORE: The Teachers' Day school holiday this year has been rescheduled from Sep 1 to Sep 11 following the announcement of key dates for the upcoming Presidential Election.

Polling Day will be on Sep 1, a Friday, if more than one candidate qualifies to run for President.

As the Teachers' Day school holiday has been pushed back, the GCE N-Level examinations scheduled for Sep 11 will also be postponed.

Announcing the changes on Friday (Aug 11), the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) noted that the ministry typically marks Teachers' Day on the last Friday of Term 3 before the one-week September school holiday.

It will now be moved to Sep 11, the first Monday after the one-week September school holidays.

"This is to provide certainty for schools and students in making their plans. Monday, Sep 11, 2023, will now be designated a school holiday," said MOE and SEAB.