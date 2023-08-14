No agreement with Tan Kin Lian for either to step down if both qualify for Presidential Election: George Goh
Fellow presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian said he would speak to Mr Goh to decide who should step down if both of them qualify to contest the Presidential Election.
SINGAPORE: Businessman George Goh said on Monday evening (Aug 14) that he has no agreement with fellow presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian for one of them to step down if both qualify for the Presidential Election.
The 63-year-old was responding to remarks Mr Tan made during the launch of his bid last Friday.
Mr Tan said it was important that Singaporeans have a chance to vote for what he described as an independent candidate. Should both he and Mr Goh qualify, he said he would speak to Mr Goh to decide who should step down and support the other non-establishment candidate.
Mr Tan believes he will be the only candidate from "outside the establishment", and that while Mr Goh is an "independent person", he is not certain Mr Goh will meet the eligibility criteria.
On Monday, Mr Goh said he does not know Mr Tan "very well". When asked about Mr Tan's remarks, Mr Goh said: "I don’t think this should be the way."
Every candidate who comes forward "must be genuine", Mr Goh told reporters after a dialogue session with a group of youths at Bisoux cafe.
“If you decide to come forward, you put your plan, you put your campaign, you put all effort into it, then people will know you genuinely want to serve the nation. I think all candidates should have the same attitude," he said.
There have been questions about whether Mr Goh, founder of Harvey Norman Ossia, will meet the eligibility criteria.
At a press conference on Aug 4 to launch his bid, he said he has a group of five companies with a combined shareholders’ equity of S$1.521 billion (US$1.12 billion) over three years, and reiterated that he is confident of qualifying under the private sector "deliberative track".
Mr Goh and Mr Tan are two of four presidential hopefuls who have expressed their intention to contest the upcoming Presidential Election. The other two are former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song.
HANDLING RESERVES
On Sunday, Mr Ng said the intricacies of safeguarding Singapore's past reserves are "not easy to understand", and that Mr Goh and Mr Tan have yet to prove themselves.
In response to Mr Ng’s comments, Mr Goh pointed to his entrepreneurial experience, having established companies in many countries and handled “billions of dollars”.
“When you handle billions of dollars, you’re most likely (getting) international support ... You travel all (over) the world; you not only talk about business, you talk about politics because (if) you need to invest in certain countries, you need to know what politics (are) going on,” he said.
“You need to know the culture. You also need to know the economy of the country, and you must also know who are your competitors in the country.”
During his opening speech, Mr Goh said that the way people from the private sector, “especially entrepreneurs”, look at money is “quite different”.
“For us, when we look at money itself, this is like our money. So, no wastage. We have to make sure every single cent, we’re protecting it. It’s very difficult. If we don’t make it happen in a company … we can be removed by the board or the company will go down,” he said.
“This is not something the public sector has an issue (with) because the fund was basically from the Ministry of Finance … You just have to make sure (there are) many (people) to set up the fund.”
CAMPAIGN PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY
Mr Goh on Monday evening also launched his platform and slogan for his campaign: One chance for change.
A press statement from his team listed three values that he hopes to achieve with “an open and inclusive presidency”: Open book, open heart and open platform.
If elected, Mr Goh will introduce “an annual report card" containing all his activities and decisions made in the year, including signing off on Bills, speeches made and funds raised.
He also intends to “enlarge the scope and deepen the impact of the President’s Challenge” if elected.
He will “use his philanthropic experience, business network and the status of the office to raise S$1billion for welfare organisations and small charities which are less recognised”.
And as a mentor for young entrepreneurs, Mr Goh wants to bring together “a group of mentors in different disciplines who will grow and nurture young people”.
“The best of the young people get the most attention and resources. The rest should be helped too,” the statement from Mr Goh's media team said.
Asked about whether he has started preparing his campaign materials despite not having received his Certificate of Eligibility from the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC), Mr Goh said he is not waiting.
“As an entrepreneur, there’s a word called risk. You must have confidence (in) yourself. Please don’t wait. Whatever materials need to prepare, must prepare,” he said.
“You cannot wait till the last day, maybe Aug 21 … No, you can't wait. Get ready. (If) you feel confident yourself (that) you can qualify, go. This should be the way as the president.”
Mr Goh on Monday evening again stressed his lack of political ties as an advantage. He has previously described an "independent" candidate as one who is not from any political party, not on the board of any government-linked company, and not involved in Citizens’ Consultative Committees.
“I have an advantage ... when I come to the reserves, when you come to the key appointment; I don't have to worry too much about my baggage or my colleague. Of course, I (am) also not a policy maker,” he said on Monday during his speech.
“So when I make a decision, I will make a right judgment. What is right for me, what is right for the country, what is right for the people. I will work on that basis.”
Applications for a Certificate of Eligibility and community certificate will close on Aug 17.
The PEC will issue certificates or inform unsuccessful applicants of its decision no later than the eve of Nomination Day. Nomination Day falls on Aug 22.Polling Day will be on Sep 1 if more than one candidate qualifies to contest the election.