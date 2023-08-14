No agreement with Tan Kin Lian for either to step down if both qualify for Presidential Election: George Goh

SINGAPORE: Businessman George Goh said on Monday evening (Aug 14) that he has no agreement with fellow presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian for one of them to step down if both qualify for the Presidential Election.

The 63-year-old was responding to remarks Mr Tan made during the launch of his bid last Friday.

Mr Tan said it was important that Singaporeans have a chance to vote for what he described as an independent candidate. Should both he and Mr Goh qualify, he said he would speak to Mr Goh to decide who should step down and support the other non-establishment candidate.

Mr Tan believes he will be the only candidate from "outside the establishment", and that while Mr Goh is an "independent person", he is not certain Mr Goh will meet the eligibility criteria.

On Monday, Mr Goh said he does not know Mr Tan "very well". When asked about Mr Tan's remarks, Mr Goh said: "I don’t think this should be the way."

Every candidate who comes forward "must be genuine", Mr Goh told reporters after a dialogue session with a group of youths at Bisoux cafe.

“If you decide to come forward, you put your plan, you put your campaign, you put all effort into it, then people will know you genuinely want to serve the nation. I think all candidates should have the same attitude," he said.