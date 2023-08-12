Rallies ‘may be divisive’, not encouraged for Presidential Election: Elections Department

SINGAPORE: Rallies are not encouraged for the Presidential Election and there will be no designated rally sites, said the Elections Department (ELD) on Saturday (Aug 12).

This is because election meetings “by their nature and format” may be divisive and are not congruent with the unifying role of the elected President, it said in a press release.

Singaporeans will head to the polls for Singapore’s Presidential Election on Sep 1, if more than one candidate qualifies to run for the post. Nomination Day is set for Aug 22, and a cooling-off period where all campaigning must stop will be observed between the eve of Polling Day and when polls close.

In the Presidential Elections (Amendment) Bill that was passed in 2017 - before President Halimah Yacob was elected to the seat - changes were implemented such that the government will no longer designate any rally sites during Presidential Elections, after the Constitutional Commission took the position to not encourage rallies.

Candidates who still want to hold election meetings like rallies can do so, but will need to obtain the approval of the premises or site owner and then apply for a police permit, said ELD on Saturday.

“Due to safety and security considerations, it is preferable that election meetings, if any, be held at sports stadiums or indoor venues,” the press release read.

Candidates can only apply for a police permit after the close of nomination proceedings, and this must be submitted at least two days before the intended date of the election meeting.