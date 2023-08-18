Presidential Elections Committee makes public its reasons for rejecting George Goh's eligibility application

SINGAPORE: The Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) on Friday (Aug 18) rejected businessman George Goh's claims that it failed to explain the rationale behind its decision not to issue him with a certificate of eligibility to run in the upcoming election.

Among the four people who had made public their bid to run for the Singapore presidency, Mr Goh, the founder of Harvey Norman Ossia, was the only one who was unsuccessful in his application for a certificate of eligibility.

Mr Goh's team issued a statement on Friday afternoon saying that the committee "took a very narrow interpretation of the requirements without explaining the rationale behind its decision".

The statement said the PEC rejected a "very strong case" detailing Mr Goh's experience in managing five companies which the team said met the shareholders’ equity and profitability criteria.

Mr Goh had sought eligibility under the private sector "deliberative track", and analysts previously said it is unclear if a candidate can combine the average shareholder equity of several companies to meet the criterion.

In response to the allegations made against the PEC, the committee said in a media release on Friday night that it has decided to make public its letter to the businessman which explains its rationale for being unable to grant him a certificate of eligibility.

The committee pointed out that the Constitution requires it to consider whether an applicant has the experience and ability that comes from managing one very large private sector organisation.

"The experience and ability that comes from managing multiple smaller private sector organisations is not equivalent to this," the PEC said in its media release.

"Mr Goh’s application acknowledged that the five companies he relied on are not a unitary company and are not owned by a common holding company, but Mr Goh submitted that the five companies should be regarded as a single private sector organisation."

The committee said it carefully considered Mr Goh's submission.

"However, after taking into account the relevant facts and circumstances (including how the companies were owned, managed and operated), the committee was not satisfied that the five companies constituted a single private sector organisation," the PEC said.

In announcing the list of eligible candidates on Friday morning, the Elections Department did not publish the reasons for the PEC's decision given to unsuccessful applicants.

This is due to concerns that potential applicants may be dissuaded from stepping forward to contest the elections for "fear of embarrassment".

However, unsuccessful applicants were told of the reasons for the PEC's decision.

The six-member PEC is headed by Public Service Commission chairman Lee Tzu Yang and includes two Supreme Court judges.

The three candidates who qualified to run for the presidency are former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian and former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.