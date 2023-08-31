CNA Explains: Sample counts, invalid votes and recounts – what you need to know about PE2023 Polling Day

SINGAPORE: On Friday (Sep 1), Singaporeans will head to the polls to vote for the country's ninth President. This is the first contested election since 2011, which saw former President Tony Tan winning the final vote.

Contesting in the 2023 Presidential Election are former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief executive and second-time candidate Tan Kin Lian.

Polling stations will open from 8am to 8pm, after which counting of the votes will begin.

Here’s what you need to know about how your votes will be counted.

What is the sample count and why is it important?

The Elections Department Singapore (ELD) first started publicly releasing sample counts in the 2015 General Election.

The sample count is done at the start of the counting process and gives an early indication of the election outcome ahead of the final tally.

ELD said sample counts are done to prevent speculation and misinformation from unofficial sources while counting is underway, before election results are announced.

A sample count also helps election officials check against the election result.

How is the sample count calculated?

A counting assistant at each of the 1,264 polling stations – up from 1,097 at the last General Election – will pick a random bundle of 100 ballot papers and count the number of votes for each candidate. This will be done in front of the candidates or their counting agents at each polling station.

The votes will be added up, with weightage given according to the number of votes cast at each polling station.

The sample count will be shown as a percentage of valid votes for each candidate.

The assistant returning officer then records the votes for each candidate in a form and tells the candidates or their counting agents at each polling station the sample count results.

The sample count will also be released to the media and published on the ELD website while counting is still in progress.

The public should wait for the returning officer’s announcement to know the election result, ELD said, adding that the final result could be different from the sample count.