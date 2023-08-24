ELD apologises after nearly 10,000 voters in Tanjong Pagar GRC receive two poll cards due to printer’s error

SINGAPORE: The Elections Department (ELD) apologised on Thursday (Aug 24) after a printer wrongly sent out test prints together with the correct poll cards, resulting in almost 10,000 voters getting two cards each.

In a statement, ELD said it has received feedback from some voters from Tanjong Pagar Group Representation Constituency (GRC), who said they received two poll cards with different voter's serial numbers (VSN).

The printer, Toppan, had sent out test prints of poll cards to a total of 4,803 households, which corresponds to 9,822 voters from Tanjong Pagar GRC.

Of these, 9,354 voters received two poll cards with different serial numbers, while the rest received two poll cards with identical information.

The affected voters are assigned to vote at St Margaret's School, Tanglin Community Centre, Farrer Park Primary School and Delta Sports Hall polling stations within Tanjong Pagar GRC.

"ELD is in the process of reaching out to affected voters to inform them of their correct VSN, " ELD said. "Voters can also obtain the correct details from their ePoll card on Singpass, which is accurate and unaffected by this printing error."

Affected voters can then dispose of the erroneous or duplicate poll card, it added. They may also call 1800-CALL-ELD if they need assistance.

"We apologise for the confusion caused to affected voters," ELD said.

"ELD would like to assure Singaporeans that processes are in place to ensure that voters with two poll cards will only be able to vote once at the correct polling station as voters will also need to produce their NRIC, which will be verified against the polling station register at the polling station."

Singaporeans will vote for the country's ninth president on Sep 1, which has been designated a public holiday.

The presidential candidates are former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian.

Aside from physical poll cards, eligible voters may also use their Singpass mobile application to access their ePoll card. They must also bring their NRIC to verify their identity.