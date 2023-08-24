About 200 Singaporeans' names left out of voters' list for Presidential Election despite claims they voted in GE 2020

SINGAPORE: About 200 Singaporeans have informed the Elections Department (ELD) that their names are not in the Registers of Electors for the upcoming Presidential Election, even though they said they voted in the 2020 General Election.

As a result, they did not receive their poll cards and will be unable to vote when Singapore goes to the ballot box on Sep 1.

ELD said on Thursday (Aug 24) that based on preliminary checks, the NRICs of some voters may not have been properly scanned by the electronic registration devices that were used at polling stations in 2020, resulting in the voter attendance data not being captured in the system.

More sensitive electronic registration devices will be deployed at the polling stations for the Presidential Election this year, said ELD.

“ELD will be reaching out to Singaporeans who have informed us of this matter and will, upon verification, restore their names to the registers after the election, so that they can vote at future elections. No further action from them is needed," the department added.

In Singapore, voting in elections is compulsory for all who are eligible. All Singaporeans whose names are in the Registers of Electors have to cast their ballots on Polling Day, according to the ELD website.

Those who fail to do so will have their names removed from the Registers of Electors after the election. They can apply to have their names restored so that they will be eligible to vote in future elections.