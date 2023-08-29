Singaporeans do not want a President who is 'manipulated' by political parties: Ng Kok Song
“I don't owe any political party any favours so I'll be able to discharge my responsibilities without fear or favour,” says the former GIC chief investment officer.
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans do not want a President who “is manipulated by either the governing party or by the opposition parties”, said presidential candidate Ng Kok Song on Tuesday (Aug 29) as he reiterated his position as a non-partisan candidate.
“I think a non-partisan President is what Singapore needs,” he told reporters after a walkabout in Marine Parade.
The issue of independence has dominated this year’s Presidential Election, with the affiliations of each candidate coming under scrutiny over the past few days of campaigning.
Former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, retired from all his positions in government in July and resigned as a member of the ruling People’s Action Party to run for President.
Mr Tan Kin Lian, 75, is supported by a number of opposition politicians, including two former rivals in the last contested Presidential Election in 2011 – chairman of the Progress Singapore Party Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Tan Jee Say, a member of the Singapore Democratic Party.
Dr Tan said he was supporting Mr Tan Kin Lian in his "personal capacity", while Mr Tan Jee Say is Mr Tan Kin Lian's proposer.
Mr Ng, 75, has repeatedly emphasised that he is the only candidate with no political affiliations, although he has been seen to have links with the establishment as a long-time public servant.
He is the former chief investment officer of GIC, Singapore's sovereign fund. He spent a total of 45 years in public service, including at the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
All three presidential candidates were asked about their impartiality during a live forum aired on CNA on Monday night, with host and CNA presenter Otelli Edwards noting that each of the three is either linked to the establishment, the ruling party or the opposition.
In response, Mr Tharman had said that labelling candidates by their political affiliations is an "extremely simplistic" thinking that would have ruled out many past presidential candidates, such as former presidents Mr Ong Teng Cheong and Dr Tony Tan.
It would also rule out people who may not be members of a political party but who are senior civil servants who "owe their positions to bosses who are political figures", Mr Tharman said on Monday.
"Are they obligated to their bosses because of that? Not necessarily - it depends on the individual," Mr Tharman added.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning, Mr Ng reiterated that it is time for Singapore to “take the President out of politics” and that he is the only non-partisan candidate in the race.
“I have come forward in this election because I'm competent. I will know what questions to ask, I will know how to be vigilant and I'm non-partisan,” he said.
“I don't owe any political party any favours so I'll be able to discharge my responsibilities without fear or favour.”
He added that the country has “become more enlightened” about the idea of a non-partisan President. As that awareness grows, Singaporeans will "begin to understand that the Presidential Election is not a General Election".
“Of course, Singaporeans have got political affiliations. They want to support one political party versus another,” said Mr Ng.
"(But) Singaporeans will say: 'I will wait for the General Election to cast my vote, because that is truly the time to politicise elections, but not the elected presidency'."
Mr Ng was asked about Mr Tan’s comment during CNA's live forum that he did “not believe in politicking” as that takes away time and resources from solving crucial problems facing Singapore.
"Already he has started on a very bad note," Mr Ng said.
“He does not want to politicise the Presidential Election, why did he ask Mr Tan Cheng Bock to support him? Isn’t that politicisation?”
REBUILDING TRUST
During the televised forum on Monday night, Mr Ng made the point about younger Singaporeans becoming more cynical and less trusting of the government.
Asked to elaborate, he said: “I think that some of the recent negative developments in regard to a falling short of standards among our political leaders just make young people feel that there’s a certain amount of hypocrisy in the system.
“At first, this was just cynicism but now, (it) is building up into distrust.”
He added that this sense of distrust is becoming "increasingly pervasive" within society and can be "very divisive".
“Because we are just separating people into two camps – pro-government, anti-government. That is not good for our society,” Mr Ng added.
“We have many challenges ahead of us, and I think the biggest domestic challenge is to restore trust and confidence in good government."