Singaporeans do not want a President who is 'manipulated' by political parties: Ng Kok Song

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans do not want a President who “is manipulated by either the governing party or by the opposition parties”, said presidential candidate Ng Kok Song on Tuesday (Aug 29) as he reiterated his position as a non-partisan candidate.

“I think a non-partisan President is what Singapore needs,” he told reporters after a walkabout in Marine Parade.

The issue of independence has dominated this year’s Presidential Election, with the affiliations of each candidate coming under scrutiny over the past few days of campaigning.

Former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, retired from all his positions in government in July and resigned as a member of the ruling People’s Action Party to run for President.

Mr Tan Kin Lian, 75, is supported by a number of opposition politicians, including two former rivals in the last contested Presidential Election in 2011 – chairman of the Progress Singapore Party Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Tan Jee Say, a member of the Singapore Democratic Party.

Dr Tan said he was supporting Mr Tan Kin Lian in his "personal capacity", while Mr Tan Jee Say is Mr Tan Kin Lian's proposer.

Mr Ng, 75, has repeatedly emphasised that he is the only candidate with no political affiliations, although he has been seen to have links with the establishment as a long-time public servant.

He is the former chief investment officer of GIC, Singapore's sovereign fund. He spent a total of 45 years in public service, including at the Monetary Authority of Singapore.