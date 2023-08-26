'Conflict of interest' if President has worked or mentored Prime Minister before, says Ng Kok Song

SINGAPORE: A conflict of interest would be “quite likely” if a President has worked with or was a mentor of the Prime Minister, said presidential candidate Ng Kok Song on Friday (Aug 25).

The elected Presidency was created by former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew to prevent situations such as a good government or the Prime Minister turning corrupt, or a freak election resulting in a bad government coming into power and then wanting to overspend Singapore’s reserves, the former GIC chief investment officer said.

“It was precisely to forestall those two high-risk scenarios that the office of the elected President came to be,” Mr Ng added.

“Now, if you have a situation where the former Finance Minister becomes the president and the new Finance Minister or the Prime Minister was someone who had worked with you, (was) mentored by you, I think it’s possible and it’s also quite likely that there will be a … conflict of interest situation.”

Mr Ng – one of three candidates who is running to be Singapore’s next President – was responding to questions at a dialogue session organised by the National University of Singapore Society (NUSS).

The 90-minute session, held at the Kent Ridge Guild House and open to NUSS members only, was livestreamed via Mr Ng’s Instagram page.

Mr Ng – who spent 45 years in public service and held positions at the Finance Ministry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore before moving on to GIC – was asked a variety of questions by those in attendance, ranging from why he threw his hat into the ring for the presidency, how he would protect the country’s reserves if elected to how he would reach out to the different demographics of voters.