Ng Kok Song warns against President-PM relationship that is 'too close'; difficult to carry out duties objectively

SINGAPORE: It would be very difficult for the President to discharge his responsibilities in an objective way if his relationship with the Prime Minister is “too close”, said presidential candidate Ng Kok Song on Thursday (Aug 24) morning.

Speaking to journalists before his first walkabout of the day at Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre, Mr Ng was responding to comments by fellow candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam the day before.

On Wednesday evening, Mr Tharman had said that the President would have a greater ability to provide independent advice and know that it is taken seriously if the President and Prime Minister have respect for each other.

Mr Tharman was, in turn, commenting on rival candidate Tan Kin Lian’s plan to use the President’s “soft power” to influence policymaking through private conversations with government leaders.

“Well, it depends entirely on the relationship between the President and the Prime Minister,” Mr Tharman said.

Responding to the exchange, Mr Ng said on Thursday: “There is a danger in that because the President’s responsibility is to safeguard the reserves, safeguard the integrity of appointments to certain public service positions.

“And the President must act in the best interests of the people of Singapore. So I think it will be very difficult for the President to discharge his responsibilities in an objective way, if he has too close a relationship to the Prime Minister.”