Ng Kok Song warns against President-PM relationship that is 'too close'; difficult to carry out duties objectively
- Rival presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Wednesday that the President would have a greater ability to provide independent advice and know that it is taken seriously if the President and Prime Minister have respect for each other
- Mr Ng is financing his campaign using his savings, and will not be accepting donations
- He plans to hold an online rally and will announce details soon
SINGAPORE: It would be very difficult for the President to discharge his responsibilities in an objective way if his relationship with the Prime Minister is “too close”, said presidential candidate Ng Kok Song on Thursday (Aug 24) morning.
Speaking to journalists before his first walkabout of the day at Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre, Mr Ng was responding to comments by fellow candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam the day before.
On Wednesday evening, Mr Tharman had said that the President would have a greater ability to provide independent advice and know that it is taken seriously if the President and Prime Minister have respect for each other.
Mr Tharman was, in turn, commenting on rival candidate Tan Kin Lian’s plan to use the President’s “soft power” to influence policymaking through private conversations with government leaders.
“Well, it depends entirely on the relationship between the President and the Prime Minister,” Mr Tharman said.
Responding to the exchange, Mr Ng said on Thursday: “There is a danger in that because the President’s responsibility is to safeguard the reserves, safeguard the integrity of appointments to certain public service positions.
“And the President must act in the best interests of the people of Singapore. So I think it will be very difficult for the President to discharge his responsibilities in an objective way, if he has too close a relationship to the Prime Minister.”
Mr Ng also responded to Mr Tan’s statement that he wants the President’s role to include the power to set the investment policy for Singapore’s reserves.
The former NTUC Income CEO also acknowledged that this was not under the purview of the President, a point Mr Ng - GIC’s former chief investment officer - raised on Thursday.
"That is not the responsibility of the President," Mr Ng said. "The President’s responsibility in regard to safeguarding the reserves is to act as a check on the spending of past reserves. How that money is invested is not the area of responsibility of the President."
He also shared that he has decided to finance his campaign with his personal savings.
“I’ve decided not to accept any donations, either financial donations or donations in time because I do not want to be beholden to anyone in standing for the presidency,” he added.
Mr Ng said he has had offers from people to help finance his campaign.
“I have respectfully declined their offers and suggested that if you wish to do so, you could make a donation to some charitable causes,” he said. The 75-year-old had said on Wednesday that his campaign team will not put up physical banners and posters because he lacks the resources to do so and wants to be environmentally friendly.
"I don’t have the manpower resources or the party machinery to hang up posters on lampposts all over the island," Mr Ng had said. "I have very limited resources."
Mr Ng and his team gave out pamphlets to those at Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre on Thursday. Many came forward for photos with Mr Ng and his fiancee Sybil Lau, with several people identifying themselves as former employees.
Reporters also asked about his plans to hold an online rally, which he had referred to as an "online seminar" the day before. Mr Ng said details would be forthcoming in the coming day or two.