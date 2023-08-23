Tan Kin Lian plans to convey people’s aspirations 'similar to a monarch' if elected as President

SINGAPORE: Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian on Wednesday (Aug 23) said he plans to convey the feelings and aspirations of Singaporeans in the style of a "monarch" if elected as President.

Speaking to reporters before a walkabout at ABC Brickworks hawker centre in Bukit Merah, Mr Tan said that many countries around the world have monarchs such as kings, queens and sultans, who meet with prime ministers regularly to convey the feelings and aspirations of the people.



"I may not be the monarch. But if I’m elected by one million people, majority in this election, I will play that role and that’s the role of the monarch to convey to the government the feelings and aspirations of the people," said Mr Tan.

He added that after being elected, the President has to "do the duties similar to a monarch", which has been the practice in many countries.

Mr Tan also pointed out how monarchs in other countries have stepped in when there is political upheaval, reiterating that "I do not consider myself the monarch" and that he will play the role "on the mandate of the people".

The former NTUC Income CEO was formally nominated as a presidential candidate, alongside former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday.