Tan Kin Lian plans to convey people’s aspirations 'similar to a monarch' if elected as President
The former NTUC Income CEO also said he has “every confidence” that he knows what the priorities are as the President to represent Singapore internationally.
SINGAPORE: Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian on Wednesday (Aug 23) said he plans to convey the feelings and aspirations of Singaporeans in the style of a "monarch" if elected as President.
Speaking to reporters before a walkabout at ABC Brickworks hawker centre in Bukit Merah, Mr Tan said that many countries around the world have monarchs such as kings, queens and sultans, who meet with prime ministers regularly to convey the feelings and aspirations of the people.
"I may not be the monarch. But if I’m elected by one million people, majority in this election, I will play that role and that’s the role of the monarch to convey to the government the feelings and aspirations of the people," said Mr Tan.
He added that after being elected, the President has to "do the duties similar to a monarch", which has been the practice in many countries.
Mr Tan also pointed out how monarchs in other countries have stepped in when there is political upheaval, reiterating that "I do not consider myself the monarch" and that he will play the role "on the mandate of the people".
The former NTUC Income CEO was formally nominated as a presidential candidate, alongside former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday.
WANTS OPEN LINE OF COMMUNICATION
Mr Tan also said on Wednesday that it would be a "very good arrangement" for the President to meet with the Prime Minister as well as other ministers regularly.
"If (the arrangement is) not there, I would invite them. But if it’s already there, it will be quite a good arrangement because we're carrying on something that's going on quite well," said Mr Tan.
According to the Elections Department (ELD), a President can veto appointments to key statutory boards such as the Central Provident Fund (CPF) and Housing and Development Board (HDB). But he cannot appoint his own preferred candidates to those roles.
The President can also represent Singapore internationally in accordance with the foreign policy and advice of the government but he cannot pursue a different foreign policy from the government.
When asked how he would represent Singapore on an international stage, Mr Tan said the "politician (who) decides international foreign policy is the finance minister and the Prime Minister", and that the President "should not interfere".
"A President is not a politician," he said. "The interest of Singapore is to promote international cooperation, international trade, international peace and to be friendly with neighbouring countries with the major powers, and with all other countries that are important to Singapore.
"I have every confidence I know what the priorities are as the President to represent Singapore internationally."
On Wednesday, Mr Tan also declined to comment on questions about his "pretty girls" social media posts.
The topic has been at the forefront after a TikTok video showing several posts went viral over the weekend.
Before filing his nomination on Tuesday, Mr Tan claimed he was the target of a "smear campaign" over the posts.