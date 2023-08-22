Tan Kin Lian apologises to those who feel 'uncomfortable' over his 'pretty girls' social media posts

SINGAPORE: Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian said on Tuesday (Aug 22) that he does not know why his previous social media posts on women have come under attention in recent days, but apologised to those who may have felt “uncomfortable”.

“I did say there are some pretty girls, but the pretty girls take the effort to dress up to be attractive. When I say that they are attractive, most of them actually feel quite happy," he told reporters.

“I don’t know why somebody would want to use that as a negative point,” he said, adding that he has been portrayed by the mainstream media in an “unfair and dishonest” manner.

“But in case some other ladies, after reading this, think that they are uncomfortable, I want to apologise to them,” the second-time presidential candidate said in an interview with the media after he was nominated for the Presidential Election, which will be held on Sep 1.

The other two candidates contesting the election are former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Mr Tan’s social media posts about women came to the fore after a TikTok video showing several posts by the former NTUC Income chief executive went viral over the weekend.

The Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) on Monday voiced concerns over Mr Tan's participation in the Presidential Election, given his “history of objectifying women”.

Mr Tan on Tuesday morning claimed that he has been a target of a “smear campaign”. Without citing names or producing any proof, he also claimed that his “top opponent” is involved, along with the “editors of the mainstream media” and a women’s rights organisation.

However, a check by CNA of Mr Tan’s Facebook page at noon on Tuesday showed that the statement has since been amended to remove references to the “top opponent”.