Presidential Elections Committee 'not aware' of Tan Kin Lian's social media posts before issuing eligibility certificate

SINGAPORE: The Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) was not aware of Mr Tan Kin Lian's social media posts before a certificate of eligibility was issued to him, and it is "not legally entitled to revisit its earlier decision".

The committee also said the issuing of the certificate was not an endorsement of his social media posts.

The Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) voiced concerns over Mr Tan's participation in the upcoming Presidential Election, given his "history of objectifying women". A viral TikTok video showed several posts by the former NTUC Income chief executive about "pretty" girls.

The women’s rights group said the decision to grant Mr Tan an eligibility certificate "suggests a systemic endorsement”.

In response to media queries, the PEC said on Monday night that it was not aware of Mr Tan's posts before the certificate was issued.

"Hence, the issuing of the certificate could not have amounted to an endorsement of Mr Tan’s social media posts by the PEC," said the committee.

After an eligibility certificate has been issued, the PEC is "not legally entitled to revisit its earlier decision".

"Any additional facts regarding a candidate which come to public attention after the candidate’s certificate has been issued, would be for the electorate’s consideration and assessment before casting their votes," it said.

The committee does not go through every applicant’s past social media posts before issuing or declining a certificate of eligibility, the PEC added.

"Nevertheless, where comments made by an applicant on social media or in other media are specifically brought to the PEC’s attention before a certificate of eligibility is issued or declined, the PEC would consider them in its assessment of the applicant’s eligibility."