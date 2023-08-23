'We did consider durian as well': Tharman on using the pineapple as his presidential campaign logo
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam also stressed the importance of using posters to reach out to voters who are not on social media.
SINGAPORE: In a brief moment of levity during the campaign trail, presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam shared that he had considered the durian as his campaign logo instead of the pineapple.
"We did consider durian as well. We looked through the range of symbols and consulted quite a large group of people of different age groups," the former Senior Minister told reporters on Wednesday (Aug 23) during a visit to Toa Payoh Central.
"And what was interesting is that we agreed on the pineapple in less than 10 seconds ... It was something we liked. It was something we felt was easy to understand. And it was just likeable."
It seems the pineapple symbol resonated with supporters, going by the cheers of "ong lai" (pineapple in Hokkien) and "huat ah" (to prosper) from residents as Mr Tharman and his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi made their way to Toa Payoh Hub on Wednesday evening.
By 8pm, a queue of at least 30 residents wanting to take photos with Mr Tharman had formed at Toa Payoh Hub.
The 66-year-old was confirmed as a presidential candidate on Tuesday, along with former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and former NTUC income chief Tan Kin Lian.
With three candidates in the running, Singaporeans will held to the polls on Sep 1. It will be the first Presidential Election in more than 10 years, since the last contested one in 2011.
Mr Tharman's campaign posters have been put up around Singapore since Tuesday.
This is in contrast to the approach by Mr Ng, who had cited a shortage of resources and sustainability as reasons for not putting up posters and banners around Singapore. Mr Tan decided against holding a rally, saying it was too expensive.
Asked about how his competitors have cited a lack of resources, Mr Tharman said he had spent "a lot of time in the last month" mobilising volunteers with his team.
"You know the reality is that many people don't have access to social media. We wanted to show that the Presidential Elections are important. They're not less important than General Elections when all parties put up posters all around the island," he added.
"The elections are important, and I wanted to convey that, particularly to people who are not on social media. The day may eventually come when we don't need it. I think it will take a long time before everyone is really monitoring social media very closely."
Addressing the issue of sustainability, Mr Tharman said the team kept that in mind "from the very start" - from the type of paper and ink used to a recycling plan.
"In fact, I insisted on it. And in fact, I had a range of proposals as to how we could make it more sustainable without, of course, busting our budget," he told reporters.
The paper is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and the ink is soy-based, he noted.
"But the reality is, posters are necessary in our electoral landscape, and I don't want the Presidential Elections to seem unimportant. I do want to reach out to everyone in our heartlands and have put great effort into mobilising volunteers," he added.
Apart from walkabouts, Mr Tharman will hold a townhall on Friday to reach out to voters.
"I don't think I have any big advantage, to be frank. We all come in with positives of our own as the three candidates, each of the three candidates. I'm not taking anything for granted. I think it's going to be a real contest. I'm taking it very seriously," he said in response to a question about plans for his campaign.
Mr Tharman was also asked about allegations by Iris Koh, founder of anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide, of his "foreign affiliations" with groups such as the World Economic Forum where he sits on the board of trustees.
Mr Tharman replied: "I haven't looked seriously into that consideration because ... it's not based on a very good understanding of my relationship with the different international organisations, be it the UN or any other organisation. I've been flying the Singapore flag high for years now and for good purpose, it is is in our national interests. And I do it with our national interests in mind."
He added he will continue to hold on to some international appointments even after the election, regardless of whether he wins.
"Every appointment I take is with the approval of the Prime Minister when I was in the government, but of course in the future it will be different - but it's Singapore's interests."