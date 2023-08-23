'We did consider durian as well': Tharman on using the pineapple as his presidential campaign logo

SINGAPORE: In a brief moment of levity during the campaign trail, presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam shared that he had considered the durian as his campaign logo instead of the pineapple.

"We did consider durian as well. We looked through the range of symbols and consulted quite a large group of people of different age groups," the former Senior Minister told reporters on Wednesday (Aug 23) during a visit to Toa Payoh Central.

"And what was interesting is that we agreed on the pineapple in less than 10 seconds ... It was something we liked. It was something we felt was easy to understand. And it was just likeable."

It seems the pineapple symbol resonated with supporters, going by the cheers of "ong lai" (pineapple in Hokkien) and "huat ah" (to prosper) from residents as Mr Tharman and his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi made their way to Toa Payoh Hub on Wednesday evening.

By 8pm, a queue of at least 30 residents wanting to take photos with Mr Tharman had formed at Toa Payoh Hub.