No physical posters, banners for Ng Kok Song's campaign due to 'limited resources', sustainable reasons

SINGAPORE: Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song revealed on Wednesday (Aug 23) that his campaign team will not put up physical banners and posters around the island because he lacks the resources to do so and wants to be environmentally friendly.

Social media will remain the thrust of his campaign strategy, he said, to better communicate with younger Singaporeans, who can share his message with their parents and grandparents. The 75-year-old added that his online reach so far has been “quite spectacular”.

Speaking to the reporters during a walkabout at Amoy Street Food Centre, Mr Ng, who was confirmed on Tuesday as one of three candidates for the Sep 1 Presidential Election, said he would also reach out to Singaporeans through “the traditional way” of walkabouts and handing out pamphlets.

Posters featuring the other two candidates, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian, have been up since Tuesday, when their candidacy was confirmed.

Mr Ng added: “I want to be conspicuous by my absence of posters and banners because it’s for good reason – and the good reason is that we want to be a more sustainable society.”

He also questioned the need to make posters and banners, which would be taken down after a few days and destroyed.

“I will go to shopping malls. I will go and visit as many organisations as possible so that I can be personally in touch with people,” he said.

“We will print some pamphlets for those households who need (them) … But we will keep that to a minimum so that we can be as environmentally friendly as possible.”

Another reason he gave for the lack of banners and posters - a mainstay of election campaigning - was more prosaic.

"I don’t have the manpower resources or the party machinery to hang up posters on lampposts all over the island," Mr Ng said. "I have very limited resources."

On Tuesday afternoon, during a visit to Kangkar in the Hougang area where he grew up, he had said he would hold an online seminar – instead of a physical rally – where members of the public can submit questions.