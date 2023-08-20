Good to have shorter work weeks, but productivity boost needed so economy doesn't 'suffer': Tharman

SINGAPORE: Shorter work weeks could help Singaporeans cope with the pressures of life here, but this must come with higher productivity so the economy does not "suffer", said presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Sunday (Aug 20).

Mr Tharman said this at a dialogue with more than 50 volunteers, devotees and youths from various Buddhist societies and organisations at the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Bishan.

The 66-year-old former senior minister was one of three to receive a certificate of eligibility from the Presidential Elections Committee on Friday, qualifying him to run in the upcoming Presidential Election on Sep 1.

The other two are former chief investment officer of state sovereign fund GIC Ng Kok Song and former former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian.

During the 90-minute dialogue on Sunday, Mr Tharman engaged with audience members on a wide-ranging number of issues, covering topics such as rising costs of living and religion.

Responding to a question about the ageing population and rising costs of living here, Mr Tharman said that changing the typical working hours and norms here are ways to help people cope.

“We must go for a system where you have high productivity and high skills, but a shorter work week,” he said, adding that he was saying this in his capacity as a private citizen.

Another area where change can happen is through more flexible working arrangements.

“You (working adults) need to go and look after your parents and the children. We must have flexible working arrangements,” he added.

However, providing flexible work may not be enough as employees may feel worried that their bosses think they are not performing as well as someone who is at the office, he said.

To overcome this, he said that the solution is to make flexible working arrangements the "new norm".

"I think people need more free time. How to achieve this without the economy suffering is a question but it is achievable because it just means higher productivity, more efficient systems at work," he added.