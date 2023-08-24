Logo
Singapore

Watch: Singapore presidential candidate broadcast
Singapore

Watch: Singapore presidential candidate broadcast

The three Presidential Election candidates – Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian – will each have 10 minutes to deliver their campaign messages.

24 Aug 2023 06:31PM (Updated: 24 Aug 2023 06:59PM)
SINGAPORE: The first of two presidential candidate broadcasts will start at 7pm on Thursday (Aug 24), when the three candidates for the Sep 1 Presidential Election will deliver their campaign messages.

The messages from Mr Ng Kok Song, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian – confirmed as candidates this week on Nomination Day – will be aired in that order, with the sequence reversed for the second broadcast on Aug 30.

Both broadcasts will be aired on TV and livestreamed on CNA's website, as well as its YouTube, TikTok and Facebook pages.

Source: CNA/ac

