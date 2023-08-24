In presidential candidate broadcast, Tharman vows to bring 'independence of mind' as President
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam promises to deepen the culture of respect in Singapore and fly the country's flag high internationally.
SINGAPORE: In a presidential candidate broadcast aired on Thursday (Aug 24), Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam said he will bring his “independence of mind” to the role of President if elected.
“As President, I will bring more than deep expertise and long experience,” he said.
“I also bring a more basic orientation: The independence of mind that I have held onto throughout my life, and my belief that we can make Singapore a fairer and better society. They are what I have been known for both within and outside government.”
The former Senior Minister is running in the Presidential Election against former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and ex-NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian.
Messages from all three candidates were broadcast across 19 free-to-air radio and TV platforms on Thursday evening.
In the broadcast, Mr Tharman highlighted his years of experience as a politician who has engaged with people actively on the ground as well as his expertise in formulating financial policies as a civil servant and in the Cabinet.
The 66-year-old vowed to serve as a “unifying figure at home and to advance Singapore’s interests abroad”.
“I will also draw on my knowledge and reputation for independent thinking to fulfil the additional constitutional duties of the elected President – to safeguard our reserves and the integrity of the public service,” said Mr Tharman.
To unify the country, he wants to strengthen a culture of respect for all Singaporeans, he said.
This is something that cannot be achieved from the top down, so he intends to support initiatives on the ground that promote respect for every skill and job, the underprivileged, senior citizens, those with different views and political leanings, and more, said Mr Tharman.
“I speak from experience, and a long track record on the ground for all to see: Of connecting with people from all walks of life, constantly seeking to bridge differences in views and building community spirit,” said Mr Tharman, who was in politics for more than 22 years before resigning to run for President.
Outside of Singapore, he promised to use his experience in government and international standing to promote the country’s interests in an “increasingly turbulent world”.
“We must never become just another small country. I have been flying the Singapore flag high internationally for many years, and will work actively to strengthen our existing partnerships and build new ones,” he said.
The President also holds the second key to Singapore’s reserves – which Mr Tharman said he has ample experience to safeguard. He was Finance Minister from 2007 to 2015 and Deputy Prime Minister from 2011 to 2019.
Before entering politics, he was chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and also chaired GIC’s Investment Strategies Committee for 12 years.
“I will be thorough and impartial in fulfilling the constitutional duties of the President with regard to the prudent use of our nation’s reserves, and ensuring we have an honest and first-rate public service,” he said.
“I come with deep knowledge and experience: Of how and when we should spend from our reserves to serve Singapore’s needs, and how they are safeguarded for the future.”
On top of this expertise and experience however, the former People’s Action Party MP repeatedly emphasised his reputation for independent thinking.
“Through my many years in government as a minister, I have held onto my ideals of social justice and inclusiveness, and worked continually, year after year, to build consensus on practical and sustainable ways to uplift workers and ordinary citizens’ lives,” he said.
“While the President stands apart from the government, and does not make policies, I will never waver from this purpose in my life and independence of mind as I fulfill my duties.”
Mr Tharman also said that the presidency will become a more important post as Singapore faces a more divided world and a more diverse society.
Singapore’s real challenge is to ensure that a diversity of views does not lead the nation to become a more divided society, like many others, he said.
“We must be a democracy with more space for different views and a thriving civil society. But to be confident of our future, we must also be a society with a strong centre of shared aspirations and respect for all citizens,” he said.
“If I am fortunate enough to be elected by you, I pledge to bring my full experience and capabilities – on the ground, nationally, and internationally – to serve as your President for this new and more challenging era. I will serve you with all my heart,” he said.
A second election message from all three candidates will be aired on Aug 30.
On Sep 1, more than 2.7 million Singaporeans will head to the polls to vote in the country's first contested Presidential Election since 2011.