In presidential candidate broadcast, Tharman vows to bring 'independence of mind' as President

SINGAPORE: In a presidential candidate broadcast aired on Thursday (Aug 24), Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam said he will bring his “independence of mind” to the role of President if elected.

“As President, I will bring more than deep expertise and long experience,” he said.

“I also bring a more basic orientation: The independence of mind that I have held onto throughout my life, and my belief that we can make Singapore a fairer and better society. They are what I have been known for both within and outside government.”

The former Senior Minister is running in the Presidential Election against former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and ex-NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian.

Messages from all three candidates were broadcast across 19 free-to-air radio and TV platforms on Thursday evening.