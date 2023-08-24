The time has come for a non-partisan President, says Ng Kok Song in presidential candidate broadcast
“Singapore can no longer take for granted that we will always have good and honest government,” says Mr Ng Kok Song as he presents himself as a non-partisan candidate who is not “endorsed by government or any political parties”.
SINGAPORE: The time has come for a President who is non-partisan, as Singapore “can no longer take for granted” it will always have a government that is good and honest, said presidential candidate Ng Kok Song on Thursday (Aug 24).
“I strongly believe that the time has come for the elected President to be non-partisan. In other words, a President who has not belonged to any political party, and a President who is not endorsed by any political party.”
The former GIC chief investment officer was delivering his message in a presidential candidate broadcast. Messages from all three candidates were aired across 19 free-to-air radio and television platforms on Thursday evening.
He noted that the President should be independent of any political party in order to exercise important responsibilities “without fear or favour”.
The role of the President is also a “constitutional check” on a bad government that might raid the country’s reserves, or appoint incompetent or corrupt individuals to key public service positions, he said.
Mr Ng, 75, said that with sound policies and fiscal prudence, the ruling People’s Action Party has lifted Singapore from a third-world to a first-world country, while building up “three treasures”. These national treasures are the country’s reserves, social harmony and a good public administration.
While the government has “done well thus far” in keeping these treasures safe, Singaporeans are now confronted with the question of “what if something goes wrong with our governance”, he said.
“Singapore can no longer take for granted that we will always have good and honest government,” Mr Ng said.
“An ‘ownself check ownself’ system is not reliable. We need an external check functioning like an independent external auditor in good corporate governance.”
He added that the country’s elected Presidents thus far “have been affiliated to or been endorsed” by the ruling party.
“The time has come in this presidential election for a welcome change,” he said. “I stand as a non-partisan candidate for the elected Presidency. I am not endorsed by government or any political parties.”
Prior to retirement in 2013, Mr Ng spent 45 years in the public service – from the Finance Ministry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore to sovereign wealth fund GIC, where he played a key role in the investment of Singapore’s foreign reserves as chief investment officer.
Citing his long public service career, Mr Ng reiterated on Thursday that he will have the experience needed to safeguard the country’s “treasures” and a “commitment to build up Singapore’s institutional independence”.
He pledged to “work constructively and impartially” with the government of the day to further the interests of Singaporeans. He added that he “will not engage in megaphone diplomacy” but will not shy away from asking “important questions”.
“I understand how the government machinery works and I know how to be involved effectively without being disruptive,” he said.
Noting that the President is a symbol of unity, Mr Ng also said he would advocate for a more caring and kinder society, among others.
“Over the years, I’ve advocated for and contributed to palliative care, the disability sector, children’s charities and animal welfare groups,” he said, adding he would give his voice to the youth, elderly and vulnerable communities so that no one will be left behind in Singapore’s progress.
Meanwhile, he will “work hard to expand Singapore’s space in the world”. Mr Ng said he will be able to do so due to “valuable global networks” he has built up over the course of his career through engagements with government leaders, corporate executives and investors from around the world.
This was the first airtime on television and radio that candidates vying to be the country’s ninth President were given to deliver their campaigning messages. The next will be on Aug 30.
Mr Ng was officially nominated as a candidate for the 2023 Presidential Election on Tuesday. Joining him in the race for the Istana are former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75.
This will be the first contested Presidential Election since 2011. More than 2.7 million Singaporeans will head to the polls on Sep 1, which has been declared a public holiday.