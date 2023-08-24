The time has come for a non-partisan President, says Ng Kok Song in presidential candidate broadcast

He noted that the President should be independent of any political party in order to exercise important responsibilities “without fear or favour”.

The role of the President is also a “constitutional check” on a bad government that might raid the country’s reserves, or appoint incompetent or corrupt individuals to key public service positions, he said.

Mr Ng, 75, said that with sound policies and fiscal prudence, the ruling People’s Action Party has lifted Singapore from a third-world to a first-world country, while building up “three treasures”. These national treasures are the country’s reserves, social harmony and a good public administration.

While the government has “done well thus far” in keeping these treasures safe, Singaporeans are now confronted with the question of “what if something goes wrong with our governance”, he said.

“Singapore can no longer take for granted that we will always have good and honest government,” Mr Ng said.

“An ‘ownself check ownself’ system is not reliable. We need an external check functioning like an independent external auditor in good corporate governance.”

He added that the country’s elected Presidents thus far “have been affiliated to or been endorsed” by the ruling party.

“The time has come in this presidential election for a welcome change,” he said. “I stand as a non-partisan candidate for the elected Presidency. I am not endorsed by government or any political parties.”