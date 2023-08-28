Presidential candidates have tried to establish their 'independence' to varying degrees of success: Analysts

"STRATEGY OF TOXIC CAMPAIGNING"

Instead of focusing on the role of the presidency and what the candidates can bring to the office of the President, there is now “a strategy of toxic campaigning about one’s allegiance”, said Nanyang Technological University political analyst Felix Tan.

He questioned Mr Tan Kin Lian’s claims of independence “when they wage a campaign that clearly has a polarising effect”.

“(Mr Tan) and his team of supporters have been rather disingenuous. While they have argued about independence and being non-partisan, they are clearly supported by a group of opposition political leaders, albeit some of them clearly stating that they are only supporting him in their own capacity,” he added.

“So, as much as they can accuse the other candidates of being affiliated with the ruling party, they aren’t exactly saints themselves.”

Associate Professor Eugene Tan from Singapore Management University also noted that Mr Tan Kin Lian’s assertion of independence “is at odds” with Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s endorsement, as well as the fact that his core advisers and support team comprise several opposition politicians.

On Sunday, Mr Tan Kin Lian told reporters that Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Tan Jee Say would make “excellent candidates” for the Council of Presidential Advisors (CPA), should voters elect him as President.

Assoc Prof Tan said that this view destroys any claim made by Mr Tan Kin Lian of being “truly independent”.

“The presidency is a non-partisan office and must be above the political fray. By including active politicians, including those who promote the opposition’s cause, in the CPA, effectively politicises the presidency and the CPA and will transform it into a partisan institution,” he added.

Dr Felix Tan said: "The irony is that for all that he has argued for the independence of the role of the President, he is clearly selecting a team that has strong allegiance to political parties.

"One would question how 'independent' that would be."

Dr Gillian Koh, senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), noted that Mr Tan Kin Lian's latest election poster says "One vote, three presidents".

He also advocates for policy changes which are "beyond the role of President, which may lead people to misunderstand the election," she said.

"He will have to distance himself far more from the opposition politicians if he wishes to convince anyone that he is independent," Dr Koh added.