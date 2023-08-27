Tharman urges candidates to avoid politicising Presidential Election after opposition members endorse Tan Kin Lian

SINGAPORE: Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam has urged fellow candidates to avoid politicising Presidential Elections after fellow candidate Tan Kin Lian was endorsed by Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) chairman Dr Tan Cheng Bock.

"Mr Tharman has consistently urged, with respect to all his fellow candidates, that we avoid politicising the Presidential Elections," said a spokesperson for his campaign team on Sunday (Aug 27) in response to media queries about Dr Tan's endorsement of Mr Tan Kin Lian.

"The focus should be on each candidate’s individual character, breadth of experience and ability to contribute to Singapore’s future as head of state."

Besides Dr Tan, other opposition politicians have also backed Mr Tan Kin Lian's bid.

Mr Tan Jee Say – a member of the Singapore Democratic Party – is Mr Tan Kin Lian's proposer, while People's Voice's Lim Tean and People's Power Party's Goh Meng Seng have also voiced their support for Mr Tan Kin Lian.

On Sunday, presidential candidate Ng Kok Song said opposition members endorsing Mr Tan Kin Lian are trying to confuse and polarise Singaporeans by attempting to politicise the Presidential Election.

By doing so, these opposition members are dishonouring the office of the President, which is meant to be non-partisan, the former GIC chief investment officer said.

“It is a very unhealthy and worrisome development in this Presidential Election; the people concerned are confusing the people of Singapore,” said Mr Ng. “Confusing (them) between a Presidential Election and a General Election.”