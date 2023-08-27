Tharman urges candidates to avoid politicising Presidential Election after opposition members endorse Tan Kin Lian
SINGAPORE: Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam has urged fellow candidates to avoid politicising Presidential Elections after fellow candidate Tan Kin Lian was endorsed by Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) chairman Dr Tan Cheng Bock.
"Mr Tharman has consistently urged, with respect to all his fellow candidates, that we avoid politicising the Presidential Elections," said a spokesperson for his campaign team on Sunday (Aug 27) in response to media queries about Dr Tan's endorsement of Mr Tan Kin Lian.
"The focus should be on each candidate’s individual character, breadth of experience and ability to contribute to Singapore’s future as head of state."
Besides Dr Tan, other opposition politicians have also backed Mr Tan Kin Lian's bid.
Mr Tan Jee Say – a member of the Singapore Democratic Party – is Mr Tan Kin Lian's proposer, while People's Voice's Lim Tean and People's Power Party's Goh Meng Seng have also voiced their support for Mr Tan Kin Lian.
On Sunday, presidential candidate Ng Kok Song said opposition members endorsing Mr Tan Kin Lian are trying to confuse and polarise Singaporeans by attempting to politicise the Presidential Election.
By doing so, these opposition members are dishonouring the office of the President, which is meant to be non-partisan, the former GIC chief investment officer said.
“It is a very unhealthy and worrisome development in this Presidential Election; the people concerned are confusing the people of Singapore,” said Mr Ng. “Confusing (them) between a Presidential Election and a General Election.”
Dr Tan, Mr Tan Kin Lian and Mr Tan Jee Say met on Sunday for breakfast at People’s Park Food Centre in Chinatown.
Dr Tan described the trio as "comrades" despite having been former rivals in the 2011 Presidential Election. When asked by reporters if the PSP was endorsing Mr Tan, Dr Tan said that his endorsement was in his "personal capacity" and he was "not here as a politician for this election".
“The presidential election should be apolitical … but issues quite political do appear. So that’s why I say we must always focus – what is this election about?" said the PSP chairman.
Dr Tan said the presidential election should be about who can perform the President's duties best - namely safeguarding the reserves and finding the right people for the top levels of the civil service.
On Sunday, Mr Ng reiterated his call for the office of the President to be non-partisan.
“Non-partisan means no party, no party affiliation, no party endorsement,” he said.
“So what happened this morning is going against the spirit of the Constitution, which says that the President or the person nominated for President should not belong to any political party.
“So I urge the people of Singapore not to be confused between a Presidential Election and a General Election.”
Mr Tharman retired from politics and all positions in government in July. The former Senior Minister has also resigned from the ruling People's Action Party.