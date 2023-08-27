Former Singapore Presidential Election candidate Tan Cheng Bock declares support for Tan Kin Lian

SINGAPORE: Former presidential candidate and Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) chairman Dr Tan Cheng Bock has come out to endorse presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian as they share a “common vision” on the need for an independent candidate.

When asked by members of the media on Sunday (Aug 27) about whether the PSP was endorsing Mr Tan, Dr Tan said several times that his endorsement was in his "personal capacity" and he was "not here as a politician for this election".

Dr Tan, who spoke to the media after having breakfast at People’s Park Food Centre in Chinatown with Mr Tan and Mr Tan Jee Say, described the trio as "comrades" despite having been former rivals in the Presidential Election in 2011.

Dr Tan was also asked about presidential candidate Ng Kok Song's comments that Presidential candidates should ideally not be backed by political parties.

To which he emphasised that he was endorsing Mr Tan Kin Lian in his own personal capacity, and not as PSP's chairman.

“The presidential election should be apolitical … but issues quite political do appear. So that’s why I say we must always focus - what is this election about?" he said.

Dr Tan said the presidential election should be about who can perform the President's duties best - namely safeguarding the reserves and finding the right people for the top levels of the civil service.