Police urge vigilance against potential scams linked to Presidential Election

SINGAPORE: The police have advised members of the public to be vigilant against potential scams linked to the Presidential Election.

“Scammers may impersonate government officials or election candidates,” said the police in a news release on Saturday (Aug 26).

These scammers would then solicit banking or personal information such as banking credentials and one-time passwords (OTPs) via SMS. They may also do so through unsolicited phone calls or in-app calls via platforms like WhatsApp.

“They may also use the display photos of the people they are impersonating to perpetrate scams, which may include soliciting for bank transfers.”

The police said members of the public should not send or transfer money to anyone without verification. They should also never share their banking credentials, including OTPs, with anyone.