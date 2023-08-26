Commentary: After first Singapore presidential broadcast speeches, what key themes do candidates want to convey?

SINGAPORE: With the first of two presidential candidate broadcasts recently concluded on Thursday (Aug 24), hustings for Singapore’s Presidential Election are underway.

As the three candidates continue to communicate their vision to voters, what are the key themes that can be gleaned from their messages?

A QUESTION OF QUALIFICATIONS

Given the elected president’s role in safeguarding Singapore’s reserves, it comes as no surprise that all three candidates have highlighted their individual competencies.

This is most evident with Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who highlighted his deep knowledge and experience of the reserves, having served as Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister.

It was during his stint as Finance Minister that Mr Tharman initiated Singapore’s first ever draw-down from past reserves to support our response to the 2008 global financial crisis.

Mr Ng Kok Song has similarly pointed to his 45 years in public service, with notable stints in the Ministry of Finance, Monetary Authority of Singapore and GIC, as evidence of his deep knowledge and understanding of Singapore’s reserves.

Indeed, Mr Ng’s prior role as chief investment officer of GIC underscores his intimate understanding of how our reserves are reinvested to generate returns for Singapore.

Lastly, Mr Tan Kin Lian has stated that his 30-year experience as chief executive officer of NTUC Income would provide him with the knowledge necessary for safeguarding Singapore’s reserves.

It is indeed notable that all three candidates come with strong experience in finance, whether in public finance or from the private sector. This in itself is unprecedented. Candidates in past presidential elections have tended to come from a diverse range of backgrounds.