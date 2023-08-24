Vital to have different types of people in public service, not just scholars: Tan Kin Lian in presidential candidate broadcast

SINGAPORE: It is vital to have "different types of people" at the top levels of public service and not just scholars, Mr Tan Kin Lian said on Thursday (Aug 24) in his first presidential candidate broadcast.

"While we should continue to value the contributions of our scholars who have excellent thinking skills, we should also value the knowledge and experience of people who have spent many years on the job and know the ground well.

"We need different types of people, those with talents and those with practical experience, to form a good team. I wish to see that the people who have gained knowledge and practical experience from many years of dedicated service are given the opportunity to advance to positions of leadership."

The former NTUC Income chief executive said he would be "influenced by these factors" when approving recommendations for key public appointments.

The President has veto powers in connection to draws on Singapore's past reserves and appointments of key office holders. He or she must consult the Council of Presidential Advisers in these areas.

Mr Tan is running against former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Election messages from all three were broadcast on 19 free-to-air TV and radio platforms on Thursday evening.