'Let people judge for themselves,' says Tharman on 'tactical statements' by fellow presidential candidates
Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam was asked to respond to comments by fellow candidate Tan Kin Lian who said voters would prefer a chance to have their President and first lady be "true Singaporeans from birth".
SINGAPORE: Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Friday (Aug 25) that he would rather let people judge for themselves than comment on any "tactical statements" by his fellow candidates.
He was responding to CNA's question about what Mr Tan Kin Lian said earlier in the day that appeared to allude to the wife of Mr Tharman and fiancée of fellow presidential candidate Ng Kok Song.
Mr Tan told reporters on the sidelines of a walkabout that this election will also give Singaporeans the chance to choose their first lady, adding that he and his wife were born in Singapore and are "blue-blooded Singaporeans".
"Of course, we respect other people from other countries who come to Singapore to become citizens, but I think deep down our locals would prefer at least a chance to have the President and the first lady to be true Singaporeans from birth," said Mr Tan, a former NTUC Income chief executive and second-time presidential candidate.
Mr Tharman's wife, Jane Yumiko Ittogi, was born in Japan to a Japanese father and a Singaporean Chinese mother who met in Singapore. She has lived in Singapore since she was three and attended local schools.
Mr Ng's fiancée Sybil Lau is a Singaporean who was born in Canada. The 45-year-old has been living in Singapore for 18 years.
Speaking to reporters during a lunchtime walkabout at Amoy Street Food Centre, Mr Tharman said it is "just not my style" to comment on any particular statements by other candidates.
"Each candidate, they will come up with various tactical statements and I let people judge for themselves," he said.
But he pointed to the example of former presidential hopeful George Goh, saying: "I have nothing against George Goh. The fact that he was born in Malaysia ... started off poor, worked very hard, came to Singapore and succeeded. I thought it was a good story. It's always been the Singapore story."
HELPING "EVERY DISADVANTAGED GROUP"
Mr Tharman, a former Senior Minister who was also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, also told reporters that he intends to be very active on the ground, by supporting civil society and "every community effort that gives confidence to people".
"Confidence doesn't come naturally. And when you're poor, and when you're disadvantaged, do not underestimate how people lose confidence or feel that they're being looked down upon. So earn their trust, respect them and help them to develop themselves," he said.
Asked if there is a particular segment of society that he will focus on, Mr Tharman said: "Every disadvantaged group."
"Kids who start off with a disadvantage are the most important because the disadvantages get multiplied through life. So you got to address it very early. And the government is doing it through KidSTART," he said.
"But we got to do it through a lot more community action as well, which is what we've been doing. It requires very regular engagement. It's day in, day out, week in, week out; it's not touch and go," he added.
"It is not easy to overcome a disadvantaged background ... and you got to stay with people through their life and give them real confidence in themselves. I believe very strongly in that."
Mr Tharman, 66, will hold an indoor election meeting at Pasir Panjang Power Station on Friday evening after he was issued a police permit for the event.
According to an invitation, the meeting was described as a town hall.
Rallies are not encouraged for the Presidential Election, the Elections Department said earlier this month, but candidates who want to hold election meetings can do so by getting approval from venue owners before applying for police permits.
"It was a good location. It was available. I like the place," Mr Tharman said about the venue. "I think it should be interesting. I didn't want to have an open rally, so it's by registration only."
He added: "We're not going out there and selecting who should attend. But the numbers will be limited and you can only get in (if you register). That's the idea."