CNA Explains: Are Android devices more prone to malware and how do you protect yourself from scams?

SINGAPORE: There has been a spate of malware scams targeting users of Android devices, prompting the Singapore Police Force to issue public advisories in recent months.

The modus operandi in some cases - tricking victims into clicking on social media posts on the sale of food items, before getting them to download a malicious application to make payment.

In another scam variant, some people received an unsolicited SMS directing Android users to download a fake “anti-scam” app.

"Once victims download and install the app containing malware, the malware will allow scammers to access the victims’ devices remotely and steal passwords stored in the devices,” the police said in an advisory.

Is the Android system more susceptible to malware, what’s being done to address such risks and what can you do to protect your devices? CNA gets the answers from cyber and mobile security experts.

Why are scammers more likely to target Android users?

The Android operating system is more likely to be used by scammers for a few reasons, said Mr Steven Scheurmann, regional vice president for ASEAN of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks.

“Firstly, the open nature of the Android platform allows for greater flexibility and customisation, making it easier for malicious actors to create and distribute fake app stores or unauthorised apps,” he explained.

Mr Scheurmann noted that Android users can download apps from sources other than the official Google Play Store, which increases the likelihood of fraudulent or malicious apps.

“This openness also makes it challenging for Google to regulate and monitor all app distribution channels effectively,” he added.

In addition, each type of Android device might have a different set of governance, adding to the complexity of securing the device.

Threat actors are constantly trying to exploit vulnerabilities in systems.

For instance, there has been a surge of malware for the Android platform attempting to impersonate the ChatGPT app, according to a report by Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42, which brings together a team of cybersecurity consultants, researchers and incident responders.

“These malware variants emerged along with the release by OpenAI of GPT-3.5, followed by GPT-4, infecting victims interested in using the ChatGPT tool,” the report stated.