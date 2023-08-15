Worried about falling victim to an Android malware scam? Look out for these red flags

SINGAPORE: Malware scams affecting Android users are becoming more prevalent, with fraudsters deploying increasingly sophisticated schemes to deceive people into installing malicious apps.

The next step? Scammers then remotely access the victim’s device and steal sensitive information to perform fraudulent monetary transactions, siphoning away funds and even Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings.

Noting the increasingly widespread occurrence of such scams, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) issued a joint advisory on the matter on Tuesday (Aug 15).

The authorities highlighted some of the tactics used by scammers on social media platforms and e-commerce websites during the "delivery" phase of malware scams – where a scammer is finding a means of delivering a malicious app to a victim.

Here is what you should be wary of.

Enticing promotions

Seen a deal that is too good to be true? It just might be.

"Scammers often attempt to lure users with attractive offers and promotions, through eye-catching advertisements or under the pretext of joining, or voting in fake campaigns allegedly organised by local brands on various social media platforms," SPF and CSA said.

Examples of fraudulent ads include ads for cleaning services and food products.