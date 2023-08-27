Opposition members' endorsement of Tan Kin Lian polarises voters by politicising Presidential Election: Ng Kok Song

SINGAPORE: Opposition members endorsing presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian are trying to confuse and polarise Singaporeans by attempting to politicise the Presidential Election, said fellow candidate Ng Kok Song.

By doing so, these opposition members are dishonouring the office of the President, which is meant to be non-partisan, Mr Ng told reporters during a walkabout at Chinatown Complex on Sunday (Aug 27).

“It is a very unhealthy and worrisome development in this Presidential Election; the people concerned are confusing the people of Singapore,” said Mr Ng. “Confusing (them) between a Presidential Election and a General Election.”

Mr Ng was commenting on a meeting that happened earlier on Sunday between Mr Tan, Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chairman Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Tan Jee Say, who contested in the 2020 General Election under the Singapore Democratic Party banner.

Dr Tan and Mr Tan Jee Say, who were both candidates in the 2011 Presidential Election, said they were supporting the former NTUC Income chief executive officer in his presidential bid, with Dr Tan adding that he was doing so in his “personal capacity”.