Ng Kok Song misquoted me, made sweeping statements: Tharman Shanmugaratnam

SINGAPORE: Presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday (Aug 29) said that his competitor Ng Kok Song had misquoted what he said during the presidential forum. He also said that Mr Ng made a "weak argument" by claiming that it was a disadvantage to be a member of a political party.

Speaking ahead of a walkabout at Sengkang Kopitiam Square, Mr Tharman noted that Mr Ng had been saying from "the very start" that being a member of a political party is a disadvantage.



He added: "I know why he says it, because he's trying to distinguish himself."



"That's his distinguishing card, that he wasn't a member of a political party, and it helps position himself for votes. Unfortunately, it's a rather weak argument."

Mr Tharman's response comes after Mr Ng released a statement on Tuesday evening.

The former GIC chief investment officer was responding to what Mr Tharman said during the presidential forum broadcast by CNA on Monday.



CNA host and presenter Otelli Edwards had asked the candidates how they would convince voters that they would exercise their powers "without fear or favour".

Mr Tharman had said that labelling candidates by their political affiliation would be "extremely simplistic". It would also have ruled out many past presidential candidates and even senior civil servants who worked under politicians.

In his statement, Mr Ng said: "(Mr Tharman) also went on to say that private companies, construction companies, and fund management companies are also dependent on the government and thus could be seen as not independent."