Ng Kok Song misquoted me, made sweeping statements: Tharman Shanmugaratnam
Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam said that candidates should move past labels and sweeping statements to position themselves based on what they can contribute to Singapore, instead of politicising the debate.
SINGAPORE: Presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday (Aug 29) said that his competitor Ng Kok Song had misquoted what he said during the presidential forum. He also said that Mr Ng made a "weak argument" by claiming that it was a disadvantage to be a member of a political party.
Speaking ahead of a walkabout at Sengkang Kopitiam Square, Mr Tharman noted that Mr Ng had been saying from "the very start" that being a member of a political party is a disadvantage.
He added: "I know why he says it, because he's trying to distinguish himself."
"That's his distinguishing card, that he wasn't a member of a political party, and it helps position himself for votes. Unfortunately, it's a rather weak argument."
Mr Tharman's response comes after Mr Ng released a statement on Tuesday evening.
The former GIC chief investment officer was responding to what Mr Tharman said during the presidential forum broadcast by CNA on Monday.
CNA host and presenter Otelli Edwards had asked the candidates how they would convince voters that they would exercise their powers "without fear or favour".
Mr Tharman had said that labelling candidates by their political affiliation would be "extremely simplistic". It would also have ruled out many past presidential candidates and even senior civil servants who worked under politicians.
In his statement, Mr Ng said: "(Mr Tharman) also went on to say that private companies, construction companies, and fund management companies are also dependent on the government and thus could be seen as not independent."
Noting that Mr Tharman's remark about the fund management company was "clearly" about him, Mr Ng said he had previously stated that he would divest his ownership of asset management company Avanda Investment Management if he were to become President.
"This is a worthwhile financial sacrifice to ensure the independence and impartiality of the office of the presidency."
He added that Mr Tharman had taken the point "too far in arguing his case" by comparing those with past political affiliations with anyone who is dependent on the government in any way.
"He might as well say all Singaporeans are beholden to the government because all of us are impacted by government policies in one way or another," Mr Ng said, adding that there was a "big difference between being a senior government leader and the rest of us".
For the Elected Presidency to be effective as a check and balance to government, the Elected President must derive his or her mandate directly from the people, he said in the statement.
"This is clearly stated in our constitution – the President must not be a member of any political party."
The three candidates are on the last leg of their campaign trail before Singaporeans head to the polls on Friday.
During his walkabout, Mr Tharman at times joined those having dinner at Kopitiam Square, and was frequently asked to take photos with members of the crowd. One even handed him a pineapple, which has been his campaign symbol.
Mr and Mrs Tharman also sat down to an interview and quiz with food blogger Miss Tam Chiak, surrounded by curious onlookers.
AVOID SIMPLE LABELS
When asked for his response to Mr Ng's statement, Mr Tharman repeated that Mr Ng had misquoted him.
"Because he seems to have thought - or his team probably didn't check what I said - he seems to have thought that I said that because he ran a fund management company that depended on government monies, therefore he's not independent. I said the opposite actually," he explained.
"I said that it doesn't mean that you're not independent. The whole point I'm making is whether you're a member of a political party, or you've been a top civil servant, or you're running a company that depended on the government for its business. The whole issue is your character."
He reiterated the need to move away from putting "simple labels" on the candidates, a point he has raised repeatedly throughout his campaign trail in response to questions about his affiliation with the ruling party.
Look at the candidate's contributions, emotional commitment and rapport with people, he said.
The former Senior Minister had been a People's Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament for more than two decades. He headed several ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, before becoming Deputy Prime Minister and Senior Minister.
He resigned from all his posts and from the PAP in July to run for president.
SWEEPING STATEMENTS MADE
Mr Tharman expressed worry about increasingly sweeping statements.
"The latest being the idea that the Elected Presidents who have been members of political parties have been serving the political agenda of a political party. I saw Mr Ng's latest statement and that's effectively what he's saying."
Candidates should move past simple labels and sweeping statements and instead position themselves based on what they can contribute to Singapore instead of politicising the debate, he added.
Mr Ng's statement, which suggested that a former member of a political party might continue to serve the agenda of that party as an Elected President, was "absurd", Mr Tharman said.
"That's the most sweeping statement. Does that mean that all the presidents so far, including Mr Ong Teng Cheong onwards, who have been members of political parties, were serving the agenda of the party they used to belong to? I mean, that's absurd."
Mr Tharman said another "sweeping statement" was referring to his experience as Finance Minister as a disadvantage.
Mr Ng had said there was "danger" when someone who had been involved in shaping the rules of Singapore's reserves now aspired to be the President.
Mr Tharman responded: "I think that's a real advantage. I was involved in shaping the rules for the whole new system of drawing income from reserves ... That's a major advantage in Singapore that we have that system."
Knowing the system inside out was clearly an advantage, he added.
"Is it an advantage or disadvantage to have knowledge and experience? I think that's a commonsensical question."
When asked about people who have claimed that they will spoil their votes to express displeasure toward the government, Mr Tharman urged everyone to take the polls seriously.
"I think that will be very unfortunate. Again, it's because of this whole atmosphere around the Elected presidency that has been politicised too much."
He added: "This is about our future. There will be a general election coming along where people will have a chance to decide on which political party they support ... They should focus on that when it comes to political views.
"I'm just here to serve every Singaporean and if I'm fortunate enough to be elected that includes those who vote against me."