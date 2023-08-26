'Great pity' if Ong Teng Cheong, Tan Cheng Bock did not qualify for presidential race because of political links: Tharman

SINGAPORE: It would have been a "great pity" if former President Ong Teng Cheong, and 2011 presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock had been ruled out for the post because they had been in politics before, said Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Saturday (Aug 26).

Facing the media in the middle of a walkabout at Tiong Bahru Market on Saturday morning, Mr Tharman was asked to respond to a comment by his rival Ng Kok Song.

Mr Ng had said that quitting political appointments shortly before being nominated as a presidential candidate technically complies with the Constitution’s requirement for candidates to not belong to any political party, but “misses the spirit of it”.

"I would say it would have been a great pity if we have to rule out Mr Ong Teng Cheong, Mr Tan Cheng Bock and several other people," said Mr Tharman.

"Let's focus on the individual because this is a leadership contest and a very important leadership contest."

Mr Tharman, 66, had been a People's Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament for more than 22 years. He headed several ministries, including the Ministry of Finance for eight years, before becoming Deputy Prime Minister and Senior Minister.

He resigned from all his posts and from the PAP in July 2023.