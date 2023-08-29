Presidential candidates lay out their considerations for unlocking Singapore's past reserves

SINGAPORE: The considerations for unlocking Singapore's past reserves include how the funds will be used to benefit the people and the nature of the crisis at hand, the three presidential candidates said on Monday (Aug 28) night.

In a presidential forum broadcast live on CNA, Mr Ng Kok Song, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian were asked about the factors they would consider "beyond what the government tells you" before unlocking the reserves.

Singapore's President is the guardian of the past reserves, with veto powers over any budget or specific transaction if it is likely to lead to a draw on the past reserves. He or she must consult the Council of Presidential Advisers in this area.

All three candidates emphasised the need to make sure that the reserves are used properly to benefit Singaporeans.

Former Senior Minister Tharman, who was invited to answer first, said that the money must be spent "wisely". This means not just helping people and businesses to survive, "but to build strength in a crisis so that we emerge even stronger".

He stressed fair distribution, saying: "If you're saving jobs, you've got to make sure we help low-income Singaporeans, middle-income Singaporeans. Build up strength for the recovery, build up new skills, new capabilities for recovery. Don't just favour the big firms, don't just favour those who already have it good. Be fair."

Mr Tan, the 75-year-old former NTUC Income chief, said he would consider whether the use of the reserves is in the interests of the people, and whether it is a "proper" use of the money.

"For example, our biggest use of past reserves was during the COVID (pandemic). Large sums of money were set aside and there was some part of the money that went into banks that were making huge profits. And they were given a subsidy by the government. I consider that to be a not suitable use of the reserves," said Mr Tan.

"I think the President should have the ability to understand what is proper use and what is wrong use of the reserves. So I will certainly want to examine carefully. Is this good for the people? And is this the proper use of the reserves?"

The government drew on the reserves on three separate occasions during the COVID-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2022, using S$40 billion (US$30 billion) in all.

Mr Ng, former chief investment officer of GIC, said it was critical to understand that the past reserves "should benefit present generations of Singaporeans as well as future generations".

"So how much to save and how much to spend is a very important decision," he said.

Mr Ng said that he would want to know the total size of the reserves and how much the government is asking to spend, as well as the government's assumptions about the expected future returns on the reserves and how that compares with historical rates of return.

He would ask if the government has "exhausted the possibility of raising revenues from other areas" before asking to draw on the past reserves.

Mr Ng, 75, said he would also want to know the government's assumptions about the crisis that the country is facing: "Is it an international crisis? A domestic crisis? How long do you expect the crisis to last?"

Mr Tharman, 66, similarly said that Singapore will face crises from time to time, and that the first thing the President must do is understand the nature of the crisis.

"Is this for the short term, or is this a crisis where we can't actually see the end of the crisis?" he said. "The second key to allow for the reserves to be used is useful only where you cannot see the end of the crisis and you can't see the bottom to the crisis."